Baazaar trailer unveiled at Bombay Stock Exchange; Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte give us a glimpse of blood bath on Dalal Street
Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Sacred Games was hailed by his fans and critiques alike, and now the actor is making his way to Bombay Stock Exchange. Yes, the upcoming flick of Saif is based on stock market graph.
Talking about the trailer, Saif Ali Khan looks promising with his character in the film. The dialogues are written perfectly. Rohan Mehra who is making his debut in Bollywood with Baazaar, seems to be impressive with his acting skills. There are few scenes which look like taken from famous Hollywood movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.
Baazaar is reportedly inspired by the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, though, the makers have denied the speculations. For the movie, Saif has sported a bearded look which is adding an oomph factor to his irresistible looks. Saif has been on an experimental spree of late and has admitted that now he is picking up projects which give him creative satisfaction.
Talking more about Baazaar, stars like Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and debutante Rohan Mehra are in the lead roles and it is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and it is produced by Nikkhil Advani. The film is slated to release on October 26, 2018.