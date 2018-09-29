Baazaar song ‘Kem Cho’ Out! Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte’s funky Gujarati rap for Navratri 2018

After an interesting trailer of Baazaar, the makers of the film have recently released their first song titled ‘Kem Cho’ featuring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra. The song has a funky beat aided with Gujarati rap and is certainly a pepper number for the festive season.

Introducing the world stock market which includes name, fame, money and glamour, the song gives a brief idea of competitive businessman ‘Shakun Kothari’ played by Saif Ali Khan. The song has a desi touch of a Gujarati line, ‘Kem Cho Maja Ma’.

Composed by Tanishk Bagachi and sung-penned by rapper Ikka Singh and singer Jyotica Tangri, Kem Cho song has a quirkiness which will hook the audiences with its catchy lyrics. Speaking about the quirkiness, Tanishk Bagachi had told DNA, “I had a fantastic time working on Kem Cho! Kem Cho is a song set ideally keeping the theme of the movie in mind, and I feel it’s definitely going to connect with the audience really well!”

Meanwhile, Baazaar is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and it is slated to release on October 26, 2018.