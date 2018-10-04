Baazaar song ‘Billionaire’ Out! Yo Yo Honey Singh’s beats make Saif Ali Khan-Elli AvrRam’s party anthem a disaster

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra starrer Baazaar’s second song Billionaire is out now. But sadly, the song fails to create magic music lovers. Featuring Elli AvrRam in a cameo appearance with Saif and Rohan, Billionaire is just below average.

Watch the Billionaire song:

From choreography, music to the direction of the song, Billionaire didn’t even live up to the expectations of the audiences. Elli AvrRam’s sexy andaz and dapper avatars of Saif Ali Khan and debutante Rohan Mehra could possibly save this party anthem. Especially, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap is simply a disappointment.

Earlier, when Honey Singh was asked about the song, he had told DNA, “It is the love of my fans that motivates me to create new and interesting tracks every time. I am extremely excited to share the new song from Baazaar ‘Billionaire’ now. It is a very interesting track and goes perfectly in sync with the theme of the film. I have attempted to encapsulate the spirit of Baazaar in my song and I hope the audience showers their love on the song just like they have always done”.

Meanwhile, directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar is scheduled to release on October 26, 2018.