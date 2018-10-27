‘Baazaar’ full movie leaked online in HD quality; can affect film’s box office collection

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk
Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Baazaar’ movie has leaked online, and is available for download online on illegal websites. However, there are multiple websites offering free download and even online streaming. Some of the pirated copies seems to have been shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have made HD quality prints available.

As per Box Office India report, the film has raked in around Rs 2.50-2.75 crore at the box office on its first day. However, it’s got lukewarm response in the North with Delhi and UP picking up just 50 lakh and East Punjab 20 lakh nett. The reports suggests that the film is the best opening for Saif Ali Khan in recent times with his other films being around the 1 crore nett mark.

The movie has taken a flying start at the box office. The full movie download is likely to hit the film’s box office collection to a large extent.

Earlier, movies like Race 3, Sanju, Udta Punjab, Great Grand Masti and Manjhi – The Mountain Man have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.

‘Baazaar’ also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra in lead. The film is based on the story of Mumbai’s city life, and pushes you into the semi-dark world of its stockbrokers.

 

 

