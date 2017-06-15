‘Baahubali’ Prabhas’ Aadhaar card details leaked? Photo goes viral

Mumbai: After the success of ‘Baahubali’, lead actor Prabhas seems to make news for everything. Earlier one of his photos, and now his Aadhaar card details have gone viral on social media. The details it is being said are photoshopped and thus fake, but the card carries the real name of the star.

In the picture, one can notice the full name of the actor Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas but the Aadhaar number is blotted out. The actor is yet to react to the rumour. Earlier, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s detail was leaked online, which enraged his wife Sakshi.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Saaho’, and it is helmed by Sujeeth. Anushka Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh are in prominent roles in the film.

On the other hand, Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ has grossed over Rs 1700 crore worldwide and has created history in the Indian cinema. Baahubali has been produced by Karan Johar.