Baahubali Nostalgia! Rana Daggubati shares story picture of beginning of the Bahubali series

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Satyaraj and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali series went on to create history in Indian cinema. And the actors obviously can’t forget even the smallest moments that they spent whilst making this film that went on to become a massive milestone in their careers. Sharing one such picture was Rana Daggubati who went on to gain popularity as Bhallala Deva, from Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion.

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to share an image of the first page of the script of Baahubali as a throwback image recently. Unless you were in hibernation, you would be aware that the film was a period drama featuring Prabhas as the protagonist. The film was a two part film series with Rana playing the antagonist and greedy king Bhallala Deva.

Rana shared this image saying, “#throwbackthursday This is where it all began!! #baahubali.” It is a known fact that the Bahubali series became one of the biggest films in Indian cinema as it broke regional barriers as it received appreciation from all over the world. From VFX to the actors’ performance everything about the film was appreciated. In fact, characters like Kattappa, Sivagami [essayed by Ramya Krishnan] went on to become quite popular across the nation. So keeping in mind, the fame the film received, this post definitely is one of the iconic moments that gave rise to one of the cults in Bollywood.

Speaking of Rana Daggubati, the actor is busy with his work commitments as of now. The actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Welcome To New York, in which he played a small role as himself in the Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh starrer. He will next be seen in films like Haathi Mere Saathi [an adaptation of the original Rajesh Khanna starrer] amongst others.