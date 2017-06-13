‘Baahubali’ meets ‘Sultan’? Prabhas may make Bollywood debut in Salman Khan film

Mumbai: ‘Baahubali’ star ‘Prabhas’ could make his Bollywood debut in Rohit Shetty’s next with Salman Khan, if reports are to be believed. After the success of ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas has become a household name, and apart from film offers, he has also got marriage proposals.

Earlier, there were rumours that Karan Johar was set to launch Prabhas in Bollywood. But, according to a DNA report, Tollywood superstar Prabhas, will actually be launched in Hindi cinema by Rohit Shetty.

Reportedly, the Singham director is extremely keen on bringing Salman and Prabhas together in his next. According to some reports, Prabhas charges a fees Rs 80 crore per film. That means Rohit will have to shell out a huge sum.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has started shooting for his next, ‘Saaho’, where he will reportedly romance his ‘Baahubali’ co-star Anushka Shetty. The movie helmed by Sujeeth is expected to hit screens in 2018.