‘Baahubali’ made people believe that I can act: Tamannaah Bhatia

Mumbai: The fashion show of ‘Baahubali 2’ collection was showcased on Frinday in Mumbai. The actress of ‘Baahubali 2’ Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp and set the stage on fire wearing a Saurabh Kant Srivastav black and golden outfit.

The collection of six designers showcased at the event included Aparijita Toor, Mrinalini Gupta, Yogesh Chaudhary, Anupama Dayal, Saurabh Kant Srivastav and Sailex. These designers created beautiful costumes, inspired by warriors going by the theme of the movie.

“I’m happy very to be a part of ‘Baahubali’. It is the most memorable film of my life and my career,” Tamannaah said.

About collection showcased at events, she added, “The collection is inspired by ‘Baahubali 2’. It is a very rare collection and which I am wearing, and it is most beautiful.”

On how the film changed her life, she explained, “My image changed due to the film. ‘Baahubali’ made people believe that I can act. Thanks to Rajamouli sir, who believed in me even for the action sequences. He made me a very courageous person. When I think about stardom, the first film that comes to my mind is ‘Baahubali’.”

About the most best memorable moment in the film, she added, “My song ‘Dheevara’ in ‘Baahubali’ was very special.”