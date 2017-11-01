Baahubali composer sings the unplugged version of Qarib Qarib Singlle’s ‘Jaande De’

The latest love song ‘Jaane De’ from Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering love for its soulful music.

But the latest person who could not stop himself from humming the tune is M. M. Kareem . The south Indian composer who gave us the blockbuster Baahubali album has shared his rendition of the most loved song of the film ‘Jaane De’.

M. M. Kareem has composed the music for the blockbuster Baahubali. The musical genius gives us sings the Irrfan – Parvathy love song in his way.

Originally sung by the exquisite singer Atif Aslam, the song is being loved by all on its emotional take on love.

The song gives us further insights to the love-hate frictional relationship shared by the couple.

For the first time, the National Award winning actor Irrfan Khan will be seen playing the character of a crazy lover boy along with Parvathy the popular Malayalam actress.

Since Parvathy will mark her Bollywood debut with this film, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a much awaited film not only in Bollywood but also in South.

In the generation of online dating, the film is about two people who discover love and life in an unusual way on a three-city tour which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual story line promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a modern romance.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.