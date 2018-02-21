Baaghi 2 Trailer Launch: Tiger Shroff back in rebel avatar, this time with sultry Disha Patani for company

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 trailer is out. The trailer launch event was held at PVR at Lower Parel in the presence of Sajid Nadiwadwala, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Mumbai. Fox Star Hindi is streaming the event live on its Facebook page and also shared a trailer on Facebook page. Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The wait ends here! The rebel for love is back with more action and more adventure! 🔥 #Baaghi2Trailer Out Now!

“ख़त्म हुआ इंतज़ार | आ गया है बाग़ी 2 । धुंआधार एक्शन और एडवेंचर से भरपूर | देखिये #Baaghi2 ट्रेलर अभी.”

Watch live Baaghi 2 trailer launch

Tiger is back with more kick and action. Baaghi 2 trailer starts with a beautiful love story of Tiger and Disha and sudden the whole story changes. Tiger goes on a mission in a search of the small girl and during his journey he faces much problem, making him a baaghi.

Randeep Hooda is seen in a negative role while Manoj Bajpayee is seen as a political person in the movie. Prateik Babbar portrays as young boy, who is seen taking drugs.

Before the trailer release, the lead actors got a grand welcome, as they landed in a chopper at the race course at the Polo ground in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff shared an image along with the caption, “You guys got us flying, all over again. 😊❤️”

Talking about the movie, Sajid said to IANS, “Baaghi 2’ has been a fruitful journey and a beautiful experience for all of us. Tiger is a talented and dedicated actor. Ditto Ahmed Khan, who has helmed the film. Together, we have a great story to tell in ‘Baaghi 3’. I am happy to announce this film even before the trailer of ‘Baaghi 2’ is out.”

‘Baaghi 2’, a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’, features Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead and is slated to release on March 30.