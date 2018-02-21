Baaghi 2 Trailer launch: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani make a grand entry in a chopper; see pics
Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer ‘Baaghi 2’ trailer will be launched today at 3pm in Mumbai. The trailer launch will be held at the PVR theatre in Lower Parel. Before the release, the lead actor has got a grand welcome, as they landed in a chopper at the race course at the Polo ground in Mumbai.
Nadiadwala’s grandson has shared a picture along with caption, “@tigerjackieshroff & @dishapatani made quite the entry before posing with the other BAAGHIS!” A few hours ago Tiger Shroff shared a picture with Disha Patani on social media, he wrote, “Watch out for the BAAGHIS COMING TODAY! #Baaghi2Trailer out today at 3PM!” He also shared a video featured Tiger and Disha saying that, we will soon very soon. He wrote, “tigerjackieshroffOmw!!! Can’t wait to see all you Baaghis! #Baaghi2Trailer #Launch # #Baaghi2”.
On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff shared a poster of Baaghi 2 along with caption, “Ronnie kal aa raha hai Here’s the first look of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2, directed by @khan_ahmedasas”
Talking about the movie, Sajid said to IANS: “‘Baaghi 2’ has been a fruitful journey and a beautiful experience for all of us. “Tiger is a talented and dedicated actor. Ditto Ahmed Khan, who has helmed the film. Together, we have a great story to tell in ‘Baaghi 3’. I am happy to announce this film even before the trailer of ‘Baaghi 2’ is out.”
Both the location are located in South Mumbai, however the duo has travelled with the horde of 150 Baaghi at the venue. ‘Baaghi 2’, a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’, features Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead and is slated to release on March 30.