Baaghi 2 trailer: 3 Things we did NOT like about the Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani starrer
Makers of Baaghi 2 just dropped the trailer of the Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani starrer and we must admit that we have mixed feelings about it. While we appreciate that Tiger has got leaner and meaner with this flick and has some real cool moves up his sleeves, we still are not quite impressed with Tiger’s latest offering. Here’s why we think that it will be difficult for this actor hero/ dancer to re-create the Baaghi charm with its sequel. Baaghi 2 trailer 3 Things we did NOT like about the Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani starrer
1. Too much action, little substance?
Now we know that there is no one like the Heropanti star when it comes to action. He kicks ass like no one in the industry and we appreciate that but every star needs to re-invent himself/herself at one point because let’s face it: Bollywood is an unforgiving industry and every Friday a new star is born. Also to be honest, Tiger’s fight scene gives us déjà vu from Bruce Lee’s iconic on screen moments and therefore gets a bit repetitive at one point. Also, though a specific genre can be an actor’s forte, he/she can’t rely on it solely to thrive and survive. His contemporaries Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt…have all evolved, afraid to be typecast into specific role.
2. Thanda chemistry between the leads
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s off screen pairing is a hit among the junta. Recently, we even got to see their recent pictures from their vacation in Sri Lanka. Despite so much buzz, the chemistry between the leads is a little thanda, we feel. What do you think?
3. Plot: Same same, no different?
So, every Tiger Shroff movie has him beating up the goons and proving to us that good wins over evil. Starting from his debut in Heropanti to Baaghi 2, all have a similar underdog-turns-messiah theme and we it would be interesting if we something different now. Watch the trailer below and tell us if you agree with us or no.