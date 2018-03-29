Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s off-screen chemistry is absolutely adorable: See pictures

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani always denied their relationship in public and never spoke about it, but rumours don’t stop and they are always linked with each other. The couple has been seen together at most of the event, even Disha was seen at Tiger Shorff’s family gathering when they celebrated Jackie Shroff’s birthday, she was seen coming out from the restaurant with the family.

They also celebrated their New Year together but pictures of them together never surfaced online. And now they are coming together in Baaghi 2 which is going to release on March 30. In a recent interview with Indian Express Tiger Shroff was asked how it was to work together amid the existing speculations? To which Tiger said “We share a great relationship. It is easier to work when you are comfortable with each other. Doing scenes with each other is quite organic. So it is a good feeling. Regarding the speculations around us off-screen, I think it is just going to benefit us on-screen,” said Tiger.

Never say no, it might be true that both of them are dating each other but till now they have never spoken about it. So, in this special feature, we bring to you some of the candid pictures of the couple.