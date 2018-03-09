Baaghi 2 song ‘O Saathi’ out now: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look cute together, spread love

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Baaghi 2’ have released the new song ‘O Saathi’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The alleged real-life couple look cute together as they spread love with this soulful track. It will be interesting to watch them romance on the silver screen. ‘O Saathi’ song is crooned by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and lyrics is by Arko.

Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter account, and shared a song on his page along with the caption, “College love is always special! ❤️ Watch Ronnie and Neha’s love story – #OSaathi OUT NOW. Disha also shared a video song on social media alongwith captioned, “Those were the days…♥️ watch Ronnie and Neha’s college love story”

Watch ‘O Saathi’ song here:

Just an hour before, Tiger Shroff shared a poster of the song where Disha is seen taking a ride of bicycle with Tiger, He wrote, “In one hour, you will be introduced to Ronnie’s first love ❤️ #OSaathi OUT AT 12NOON! @DishPatani #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @Tseries”

Baaghi 2 is an action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. A Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, presented by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead role.

The movie is set to release on 30th March 2018.