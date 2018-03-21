JUST ARRIVED
- Baaghi 2: Saroj Khan refuses to comment on Jacqueline’s ‘Ek do teen’
- Race 3: Bobby Deol as Yash is all set to be the main man of the film
- CDR Scam: All you need to know about the scam involving Bollywood celebrities
- Nucleya gives music for Bollywood’s first stoner comedy titled Highjack
- CRPF jawan arrested for vandalising Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu
EDITOR’S PICK
Parliament adjournments: MPs pocket sitting fees, without sitting
For the 11th consecutive day after the Parliament opened following the customary mid-budget session recess, the two Houses have not…
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Eyeing a transition and generational change
The SP and BSP have decided to strengthen their ties, forgetting the animus of the past indicating that the general…
Rahul Gandhi needs a total makeover
The Congress party’s impressive rally in New Delhi to drum up support for Rahul Gandhi after his anointment as party…
Rahul coronation with empty words
The investiture ceremony of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President was performed at the 84th plenary session of the party…
Aadhaar is meandering in a legal maze
The ambitious programme to provide a unique 12-digit identification number to 1.3 billion Indian citizens, Aadhaar has been a matter…
Baaghi 2: Saroj Khan refuses to comment on Jacqueline’s ‘Ek do teen’
Mumbai: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who is reportedly planning to take action along with “Tezaab” maker N. Chandra against the reworked version of their song “Ek do teen”, is in no mood to share her views on the song.
The new version — described by Chandra as “crass” — is a part of “Baaghi 2” and has been filmed on Jacqueline Fernandez. The original hit featured Bollywood’s graceful dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, who was given signature steps by Saroj.
But ever since the new song released, it has been under the scanner as social media users have slammed it for its picturisation.
Asked about her views on the song, Saroj told IANS in a curt tone over the phone: “I am not commenting on it.” On reports that she and Chandra are planning to take legal action against it, she said: “No comments”.
She kept repeating it to avoid further queries.
During the shoot of the new version, it had emerged that Saroj, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan came together on the set of “Baaghi 2”.
Starring Tiger Shroff, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film “Baaghi”.
The film, which also stars Disha Patani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios. It will release on March 30.