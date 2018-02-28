Baaghi 2 redefines action as director recreates one of the most impactful scenes

While Baaghi instated Tiger Shroff as the action star of Bollywood, Baaghi 2 is all set to uplift the standards of action with double the power this time.

As the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 released recently, takes the film is seen taking the action a notch higher this time with high octane action sequences and power packed stunts.

Upgrading the action level, director Ahmed Khan is seen recreating one of the most impactful scenes from the prequel, with much more vigour and strength.

The first instalment left the audience in shock with the power-packed scene wherein Tiger Shroff breaks the leg of an enemy with just a kick, the second instalment will feature Tiger Shroff breaking the bones of 5 people at a time, taking the action one step higher.

There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film. Within just 24 hours, the trailer completed a whopping 60 Million views!

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’.

‘Baaghi 2’ would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.