Baaghi 2 new song ‘Mundiya’ out now: Watch Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani shake a leg on superhit Punjabi track
Mumbai: On the auspicious day of Holi, the makers of Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani released the first song ‘Mundiya’. The song is remake of the Punjabi super hit song ‘Mundiya To bachke Rahin’.
In the song, Tiger and Disha are seen in a desi avatar doing bhangra on desi tracks. We all see Tiger doing every dance form in movies, and this time he brings us desi tadka. The recreated song is sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared the Mundiya song on their Twitter page. Disha said, this song is one of her favourite, and she wrote on Twitter, “This one’s already my favorite! ❤ #Mundiyan OUT NOW.” Tiger Shroff wrote, “Ye raha!!! #Mundiyan from Baaghi 2 out now! Hope you guys like it!”
Ye raha!!! #Mundiyan from Baaghi 2 out now! Hope you guys like it!
https://t.co/aZsyjEYY1P@DishPatani #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @TSeries @WardaNadiadwala #Baaghi2onMarch30
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 1, 2018
This one’s already my favorite! ❤ #Mundiyan OUT NOW. https://t.co/uOfABMyexT @iTIGERSHROFF #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies @FoxStarHindi @Tseries #Baaghi2onMarch30
— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 1, 2018
Talking about ‘Mundiyan’, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan said to Indian Express that, “Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and Mundian To Bach Ke was the mother of the songs released earlier like Kala Chashma and Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave among others. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it.”
Recently, the Baaghi 2 trailer released with much fanfare. ‘Baaghi 2’, a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Baaghi’, and features Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead. It is slated to release on March 30.