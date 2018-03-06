Baaghi 2: Mundiyan fever grips the nations!

The recently released song from Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 2’ titled ‘Mundiyan’ has been creating waves online with the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patni starrer becoming an instant hit amongst the netizens.

The song is a recreation of the popular Punjabi track, “Mundiyan To Bach Ke” originally performed by Labh Janjua.

Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics, choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music to create a spectacular Punjabi dance number.

Ever since the foot tapping track released, the recreated track has been topping th owing to Tiger Shroff’s electrifying moves. Featuring Tiger Shroff shaking his leg to the peppy number, Mundiyan turned out to be an instant favourite with the hook step becoming popular amongst the masses.

Tiger Shroff shared a video on his Instagram dancing to Mundiyan along with his co-star Disha Patani, as a yet another treat to his fans.

After which a number of fans have been taking to social media to share their videos imitating the hook step of the Tiger Shroff starrer song. Taking a note of the same, an overwhelmed Tiger Shroff thanked the fans and asked them to keep showering their love in a video along with co-star Disha Patani.

‘Baaghi 2’ would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.

There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.