Baaghi 2 Lo Safar song: Tiger Shroff revisits his past with Disha Patani in new song, watch

The makers of ‘Baaghi 2’ have released the second song of the film titled ‘Lo Safar’. Lo Safar showcases Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani taking us on a romantic tour with their love. The soulful track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Mithoon and is penned by Sayeed Quadri.

‘Lo Safar’ depicts how the love between Ronnie and Neha see no distance. The rebel Tiger Shroff, for love, has a story to tell and it’s sure to touch you with emotions filled with care. The song showcases the heart touching chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The earlier released song titled O Saathi documented the college love story of Ronnie aka Tiger and Neha aka Disha Patani which garnered immense love and appreciation from across thee quarters. The trailer of the highly anticipated action franchise Baaghi 2 has created a rage ever since it has released. Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel.

‘Baaghi 2’ brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.