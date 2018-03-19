Baaghi 2 Ek Do Teen song: ‘Mohini’ Jacqueline Fernandez raises hotness bar in recreated version; watch it

Makers of ‘Baaghi 2‘, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, have released the most awaited song ‘Ek Do Teen’ featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is a reprised version of the old song of the same name featuring ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit from movie ‘Tezab’ released in 1988. In the song, beautiful Jackie will steal some more heart with her sizzling avatar and dance moves. In the song, Jackie is surrounded by men who are smitten by her.

The reprised version is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is composed by Sandeep Shirodkar. The original song was choreographed by veteran Saroj Khan while this is choreographed by three- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan.

Watch the song here:



Talking about ‘Baaghi 2’, the film is a sequel to ‘Baaghi’ released in 2016 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on March 30.