Baaghi 2: Does Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look of Ek Do Teen do justice to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number? Tell us  

As we all know that Jacqueline Fernandez will be trying to recreate the magic of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number from the film, Tezaab, Ek Do Teen. Hence, the anticipation to see the look of Jacqueline was high. And guess what, the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez of the song Ek Do Teen is out.

Check out the look here:

Well, Jacqueline is looking supremely hot in this look. But is it doing full justice to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic old Ek Do Teen look? We think it’s not! Because, when we see Madhuri in that trendsetting pink attire, it shows her innocence, beauty and energy. While this Jacqueline Fernandez’s look only shows hotness as the costume designed by Manish Malhotra is about stylish and revealing.

Moreover, Jacqueline’s hotness is not enough to match Madhuri’s style. There are many aspects of dance, expressions, acting needed to get into the shoes of Madhuri. Although Jacqueline is very excited to recreate magic like Madhuri, she expressed her nervousness too. While speaking about her nervousness, Jacqueline had said, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) Ji did. We are honestly fans, big, big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us.”

Well, Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles while Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar are playing the supporting roles. Directed by choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to be released on March 30, 2018. Till then, do let us know your opinion about Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ek Do Teen look.