Baaghi 2 dialogue gains popularity amongst netizens

Tiger Shroff has carved a place for himself as one of the best Action stars in Bollywood. The actor is loved for his power-packed action sequences and daring stunts. While the trailer of his upcoming film garnered appreciation and love from everyone, a particular dialogue turned as a fodder for memes on social media.

“Jo tera torture hai, woh mera warm up hai”, has been a recent favourite for memes across social media. Resonating with the emotions of the millennials, the Tiger Shroff dialogue is currently a trending topic on social media platforms.

In the past too, Tiger Shroff’s dialogues have been etched into the audience’s memories. Be it his debut film ‘Heropanti’ or the action-heavy Baaghi, Tiger Shroff has delivered memorable punchlines like “Heropanti, sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi” and “Abhi se thak gaye, abhi toh maine shuruvat ki hai”.

There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film. Within just 24 hours, the trailer completed a whopping 60 Million views!

Recently Google India termed the unique trailer launch video amidst 200 Baaghis as the most trending video on Google. Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani landed through a chopper to launch the trailer in Mumbai.

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’.

‘Baaghi 2’ would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.