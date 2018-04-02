Baaghi 2 continues smashing run at Box Office, rakes in Rs 73.10 crore for weekend

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 02, 2018 12:38 pm
Baaghi 2 shows an upward jump from Saturday by collecting Rs 27.60 cr on Sunday taking the 3 days collection to Rs 73.10 cr. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Baaghi 2’s dream run continues at the box office with a huge collection of Rs 27.60 cr on Sunday making it biggest of all three days.

 

Tiger Shroff’s power shatters all the records at the box office, it’s now a second fastest grossing weekend collection at the box office in 2018. The film also marks top 15th highest weekend followed by 2nd highest internationally with $3.4 Million.

Baaghi 2 has surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania by 84% and Judwaa 2 by 26%. The film also leaves behind Jolly, Judwaa2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania & Kapoor & Sons by becoming the highest weekend numbers.

With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2.

The film also brings to celluloid alleged sweethearts Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.

 

