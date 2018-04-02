Baaghi 2 continues smashing run at Box Office, rakes in Rs 73.10 crore for weekend

Baaghi 2 shows an upward jump from Saturday by collecting Rs 27.60 cr on Sunday taking the 3 days collection to Rs 73.10 cr. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Baaghi 2’s dream run continues at the box office with a huge collection of Rs 27.60 cr on Sunday making it biggest of all three days.

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Tiger Shroff’s power shatters all the records at the box office, it’s now a second fastest grossing weekend collection at the box office in 2018. The film also marks top 15th highest weekend followed by 2nd highest internationally with $3.4 Million.

Baaghi 2 has surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania by 84% and Judwaa 2 by 26%. The film also leaves behind Jolly, Judwaa2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania & Kapoor & Sons by becoming the highest weekend numbers.

With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

The film also brings to celluloid alleged sweethearts Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.