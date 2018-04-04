‘Baaghi 2’ Box Office Report Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani had a solid Tuesday

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is continuing its dream run to join 100 crore club as the film has surprisingly had a solid Tuesday too. Like Monday, Baaghi 2 earned a fair amount of money at the box office as it has reached very close to cross Rs 100 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter and wrote, “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz.”

Well, we must say, Baaghi 2 is a surprise package of this year. After breaking Padmaavat’s day 1 collection record, everyone thought that Baaghi 2 has something to make a mark at the box office. Baaghi 2 also stars Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 will cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Wednesday.