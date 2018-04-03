‘Baaghi 2’ box office day 4 report: Despite bandh, Tiger Shroff’s film gets huge response on Monday

Sajid Nadiadwala’s action entertainer ‘Baaghi 2‘ passes a crucial Monday test, collects a double-digit number. Despite bandh in many parts of the country ‘Baaghi 2’ has collected Rs 12.10 cr nett at the box office, taking the total collections to Rs 85.20 cr. Riding high on action, it seems like ‘Baaghi 2’ inches closer to the Rs 100 Cr club in its first week.

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon… Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows… Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

With ‘Baaghi 2’, Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part of ‘Baaghi 2’.

The success of the Tiger Shroff starrer has been so tremendous that even Bollywood has gotten to its feet to applaud what the film has achieved. While Hrithik Roshan has already given Shroff the title of the ultimate action hero, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor has also praised the young gun.

Overwhelmed Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to thank his parents and all his ‘Baaghi 2’ co-stars who have supported him throughout the film’s journey.

The film also brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. ‘Baaghi 2’ also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.