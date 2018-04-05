‘Baaghi 2’ box-office collection: Tiger Shroff’s action flick scores century, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani‘s latest release ‘Baaghi 2’ is creating wonders at the box-office and surprising everyone, the film has entered Rs 100 crore club with earning of Rs 104.9 crore. The film grossed Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6. To note, this the third film after ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to cross the magical number.

Sharing the news, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “And #Baaghi2 hits a century… ₹ � cr and counting… Third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz.”

And #Baaghi2 hits a century… ₹ 💯 cr and counting… Third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

Talking about ‘Baaghi 2’, the movie is a remake of Telugu film ‘Kshanam’ and the second instalment of the ‘Baaghi’ series. The first film released in 2016 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. After this, Tiger will next star in ‘Student of The year 2’, Hindi remake of ‘Rambo’, and untitled with Hrithik Roshan. The makers of ‘Baaghi’ recently announced the third instalment of the film again featuring Tiger Shroff in the lead and said they will announce the female lead in this month.