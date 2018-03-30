Baaghi 2: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Kriti Sanon attend special screening
Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s starrer ‘Baaghi 2’ has released today. The makers organised a special screening on Thursday in which Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi and others made their presence felt.
Baaghi 2 film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan also arrived with their respective families. Tiger Shroff came in with father Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff at the screening. Tiger looked handsome in a black shirt with blue jeans while Disha was all smiles while posing to media, and she looked gorgeous in a white long dress.
Akshay Kumar looked dapper as he sported a black tee and military pant. Also, Suniel Shetty arrived with wife Mana Shetty for the preview. Sometime before, Akshay has shared a photo with Suniel, which gave a Hera Pheri flashback kind of feeling. Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a monochrome outfit and was accompanied by sister Nupur Sanon. Vivek Oberoi arrived with wife Priyanka Alva.
While interacting with the media at a special screening of ‘Baaghi 2’, Sajid Nadiadwala said that his team will finalise and announce the lead actress for ‘Baaghi 3’ within a month. There were reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 3’. So when asked about the female lead, Nadiadwala said, “Writing of ‘Baaghi 3’ is still in process and within a month, we will come to know and then we will announce it.”
Vivek Oberoi with Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani
Akshay Kumar with Sajid Nadiadwala
Kriti Sanon
Chunkey Pandey with daughter Ananya