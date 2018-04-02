Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani: My life was like work, come home and sleep!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is currently roaring at the box office. Especially, the film is indeed a special film for Disha as she is first time having a full-fledged role in the film. Well, recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Disha Patani shared some of the shocking yet important things about her struggling days and life stories.

While recalling the memories of facing rejection from the initial project, she said, “A film was supposed to start and they replaced me with someone else. That was my launch film. But everything happens for a reason. I learned early that rejections make you stronger. Each time you feel there’s something missing in you, you get that motivation to work harder.”

About coming to Mumbai to try her luck into acting, Disha shared some of her emotional experiences to Hindustan Times. She said, “I’m a very positive person. Maybe I was not prepared [at that time]. Also, I left my studies and I came to Mumbai. For a college girl to come to a new city not knowing anyone wasn’t easy. I was living alone, making my own money and never asked my family [for money]. I came to Mumbai with Rs 500 and after a point, I didn’t have any money. I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don’t get a job this month, how I will pay my rent. Everything I did was a job until I started to enjoy acting.”

She further added, “My life was [like]: work, come home and sleep! I’d get so bored if I wasn’t working and I’d think what am I doing in my life.”

We must say, Disha has gone through a solid struggling phase of her life. But, it seems Baaghi 2 will definitely give a boost to her career.