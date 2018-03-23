Baaghi 2: 10 tons of explosive were used for action sequences

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 has been creating an immense buzz every since the power packed action trailer has released. With action being the crux of the film, the makers of Baaghi 2 have left no stone unturned while shooting for the action sequences. The makers have used more than 10 tons of various kinds of explosives to make the actions scene look larger than life.

Tiger Shroff aka Ronnie has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.