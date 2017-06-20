Baadshaho Teaser: Ajay Devgn’s back in ‘action’, Sunny Leone sizzles

Milan Luthria’s gangster saga, Baadshaho, revealed the six badasses of the film via the character posters- Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sanjay Mishra. They didn’t tell us that there would be Sunny Leone too. Finally, the Badass, ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is out and we can’t keep calm! Not only is it engaging and entertaining, but it also gives us a hint of the story. ‘Baadshaho’ is set during the 1975 Emergency period. The six badasses-Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal and Sanjay Mishra try to steal gold which is being transported from one city to another. The guys have 96 hours to snatch away the gold. Will they be able to do it or not, well the film will tell.

Meanwhile, the ‘Baadshaho’ teaser starts off with glimpses of the original 1975 footage showing Indira Gandhi (the then Prime Minister) signing the Emergency order. We see how the army takes over and the gold is being transported to a safe place. In comes Ajay Devgn, with his heavy Haryanvi accent and bowls us over. The other characters are introduced one after the other, however, it is the insane action sequences, their daredevil act and the fast-paced background score that keep us on the edge of our seats. In the short teaser, we meet Ajay Devgn as a gangster who speaks Haryanvi and after hearing his perfect accent.

Apart from that we even see romance between Ileana and Ajay. The tease shows us a scene where Ileana takes her clothes off and the duo share a passionate kiss. We also see a glimpse of Sunny Leone who is doing a cameo and Emraan Hashmi is seen romancing with the hottie. All in all, the ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is amazing with lots of action, romance and emotion.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie releases on September 1. Till then, check out the Baadshaho teaser above.