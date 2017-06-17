Baadshaho poster: Esha Gupta’s hot and sizzling look is out

Esha Gupta’s look from Milan Lutharia’s Baadshaho has been revealed. And one can say that she is looking super hot and more sizzling than ever before. This time, the actress will be seen playing a ‘badass bombshell’.

In the poster, Esha, who is sharing the screen space for the first time with Ajay Devgn looks impressive as she dons the smoky and intense look, which we missed in the poster featuring Ileana D’ Cruz. Her killer eyes make this poster even bolder and will raise audiences’ interest in watching the film.

The Badass Bombshell! @baadshaho

The actress shared the poster on her Instagram handle on which she captioned, “The Badass Bombshell! @baadshaho”. Earlier, the posters of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz had already been released.

The common factor of the posters is “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored truck… Millions in Gold and 6 BADASSES”. Moreover, Baadshaho also stars Vidyut Jamwal in a pivotal role. The film is going to release on September 1, 2017.