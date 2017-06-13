Baadshaho poster: Ajay Devgn’s ‘badass in bandana’ look raises curiosity levels

After witnessing a sandstorm with cars and trucks flying in the air in the first look poster of Milan Luthria’s film ‘Baadshaho’, now its lead Ajay Devgn has released the second poster of the film where we get a sneak peek into the look of one of its six badasses. The new poster of the film has Ajay’s face covered with a bandana and a gun in each of his hand. With that intense looks, one can surely say, Ajay, is the real action hero. Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “The badass in the bandana! @Baadshaho.”

With ‘Baadshaho’, director Milan Luthria and Devgn are back together for the fourth time. Their last cinematic outing together was ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai’ (2010) which also starred Emraan Hashmi. Now with the hit-churning trio coming back together after seven years, it will be interesting to see what storm will happen in the theatres.

Baadshaho is a thriller set in the 1970s in India, during the Emergency and features an ensemble cast that includes Ajay, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Luthria, the film will release on September 1, 2017.