Baadshaho first poster: Ajay, Emraan starrer promises a lot of action

‘Baadshaho’ is all set to enthral people and the poster is the proof for it! The name of the film in bold letters and the words on the poster are grabbing all the eyes balls. The first look of Milan Luthria’s much-awaited action thriller, ‘Baadshaho’, is finally out. The makers of the film recently released a rather interesting poster of the film, featuring a truck and reads, “1975 EMERGENCY… 96 hours… 600km… 1 Armored Truck… Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES.”

1975 EMERGENCY…96 hours…600km…1 Armored Truck…Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming! pic.twitter.com/pPF3DZ0hoH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2017



‘Baadshaho’ brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men. While not much can be said about the storyline, one thing is clear that it is going to be a robbery-adventure with lots of action and scheming. The lead actor Ajay shared the poster and also specifically mentioned ‘the sandstorm is coming’. Well, we can definitely sense the thunder of the sandstorm with the poster itself! The dusty road, the vehicles flying and the firework all over is what we had not expected from Milan Luthria and that is what it is making it a package full of surprises!

Even though the makers have given us the glimpse of the film now, we are curious to see the first look of each of the characters. Also, the official poster of the film will be released next week. The theatrical trailer of this much-awaited action thriller will be out with Salman Khan starrer ‘Tubelight’ and will hit the theatres on September 1.