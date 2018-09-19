‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ fame Suchita Trivedi to tie the knot; See mehendi, pre-wedding pictures

TV actress Suchita Trivedi, who has featured in famous shows like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ is all set to tie the knot at 41 with Nigam Patel. Recently, a Mehendi ceremony was organised where many known celebs of small screen were present. Some of the attendees included names like Ridhi Dogra and husband Raqesh Vashisth, Benaf Dadachanji, dancer Nishant Bhat. Here are some the moments captured and shared on social media.

In the pictures, we can see Suchita smiling as she is gearing up for her special day. For Mehendi, Suchita chose a traditional lehenga choli paired with gold jewellery, while her to-be husband went for a simple kurta pajama.



View this post on Instagram Mehendi ki raat aayi♥️ #chiingum A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on Sep 18, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum #mehndi A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum kuli devi pooja 💗💗💗💗💗 A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 17, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum Mehendi 💗💗💗💗 A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum Mehendi 💗💗💗💗 A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram #chiingum A post shared by chiingum (@chiingum) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:13am PDT

Suchita has been working in the industry for over 15 years and has worked in both films and TV serials. The actress started her career as a child artist in 1983 Bollywood film Woh Saat Din, starring Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure.