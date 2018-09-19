‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ fame Suchita Trivedi to tie the knot; See mehendi, pre-wedding pictures
TV actress Suchita Trivedi, who has featured in famous shows like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ is all set to tie the knot at 41 with Nigam Patel. Recently, a Mehendi ceremony was organised where many known celebs of small screen were present. Some of the attendees included names like Ridhi Dogra and husband Raqesh Vashisth, Benaf Dadachanji, dancer Nishant Bhat. Here are some the moments captured and shared on social media.
In the pictures, we can see Suchita smiling as she is gearing up for her special day. For Mehendi, Suchita chose a traditional lehenga choli paired with gold jewellery, while her to-be husband went for a simple kurta pajama.
Suchita has been working in the industry for over 15 years and has worked in both films and TV serials. The actress started her career as a child artist in 1983 Bollywood film Woh Saat Din, starring Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure.