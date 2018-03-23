Baa Baaa Black Sheep movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Baa Baaa Black Sheep

Cast: Maneish Paul, Anupam Kher, Manjari Phadnis, Kay Kay Menon, Annu Kapoor, Manish Wadhwa,

Vineet Sharma, Aakash Dabhade

Director: Vishwas Paandya

Rating: * ½

A woebegone attempt at comic-thriller, this weird tale that borrows its core idea from the Colin Firth-starring Kingsman, has Anupam Kher donning the mantle of an undercover contract killer codenamed Charlie, with a daytime job as a Cashew-nut dealer, Charudutt Sharma, thoroughly hen-pecked by his overbearing, constantly carping wife. His son Balbir Sharma a.k.a Baa Baaa (a hyperactive Maneish Paul) is in love with the daughter Anjelina Morris (Manjari Phadnis) of an art-thief codenamed Santa Claus (Annu Kapoor).

Charlie and Santa Claus are of course contracted to outdo each other in a game of who scams the other first and the two ‘supposedly’ young lovers have to do everything it takes to keep the peace. Involved in the ensuing madness are a Minister, his mistress, a fixer, a plain-clothed cop and several other bit players trying to outwit the other. And it’s not close to a pretty picture even though it’s entirely shot in Goa.

It’s a jumbled-up composition of errors meant to bring on the laughs but the entire set-up feels contrived and the ensuing melee is outrageous but not funny in the least. The script is wayward-doesn’t make sense at all. The unaccomplished narrative thereof is anything but humorous or thrilling. The wit is entirely suspect, dialogues have a habit of rebounding off your skull and the background score just doesn’t appear to know when to go soft.

Technically speaking, the film appears nondescript and uninterestingly put together. The setting is Goa, the heroine is Goan and our lover-boy, after taking us through his romantic run in Hindi, suddenly breaks into a Punjabi song to woo her. Such is the logic at play here. Frankly, whoever thinks forcefully inserting Punjabi dialogues and songs in a generic Hindi film is likely to garner a wider audience base, is wearing rose-tinted glasses for sure.

Manjari Phadnis can’t seem to get the disinterested look off her face, Maneish Paul overacts with an eagerness – reason’s all too obvious, Annu Kapoor and Anupam Kher play to the gallery, Kay Kay looks silly in the typecast role of smart-cop and its only Manish Wadhwa as Utpal Shivalkar, the minister caught up in his own snares, who plays it with toned down sharpness. There’s nothing really likeable about this effort- and that’s a pity!