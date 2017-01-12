B-Town stuns with their looks in Daboo Ratnani’s ‘Celebrity Calendar 2017′

The calendar King, Dabboo Ratnani is all set to give the audience yet another sensuous photoshoot, showcasing all the doubles Dees (Dudes and Divas) of Bollywood which launched on Wednesday night.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2017 is all set to launch. Here is a sneak peek into the pictures and videos of some celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many more. Just like every year, Dabboo has been really innovative with choosing his models that it’s enough to guess the line-up for his 2017 calendar.

While, Dabboo has his own favourites namely Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many more, this time we’ll see some return of celebs and off-course there are debutants on the shoot as well!

After the gap of eight years, actor Sanjay Dutt is back on Dabboo’s celebrity calendar for 2017. Dabboo shared a video in which Sanjay Dutt had expressed his delight to make comeback on his calendar. On the other hand, the newest entrant who will feature of Dabboo’s calendar is Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone and Shroff’s alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. Dabboo Ratnani who shared Tiger Shroff’s video, it is pretty clear that viewers will get to see him shirtless again with doing some crazy stunts he is famous for.

Besides new comers, the usual celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. And to keep the audience’s excitement level high, the photographer shared various videos with the guests where they shared their experience of shooting with him.

The photographer yesterday launched his calendar for 2017 with many Bollywood stars made an appearance for the launch. There are some pics that clicked well with us, while some that just managed to pass muster.

