Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film is titled Andhadhun

Earlier this month we had reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has resumed work on his film with Sriram Raghavan. This actor-director duo, who are collaborating for the first time, have been shooting for the film since last year in varied schedules. While reports of their film titled as Shoot The Piano Player have been doing the rounds since forever, now it has been revealed that it is actually titled Andhadhun.

Director Sriram Raghavan spoke to the media recently wherein he stated that everyone including himself were not keen on having an English title for the film. Hence, whilst they were indeed contemplating on Shoot The Piano Player, they thought Andhadhun would be more apt. Interestingly, Ayushmann essays the role of a blind pianist in the film. It seems that Khurrana’s character sort of inspired them to have this title.

In fact, Ayushmann Khurrana even took to social media platform to post about the title of this film. Although he didn’t reveal it exactly, he asked his followers on Twitter to guess the title with the emojis he posted on his handle. Here’s how his post looked like:

Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan —— pic.twitter.com/Jctp6aGfRu — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 18, 2018

First look of Andhadhun will be out tomorrow which was revealed in this video shared by Ayushmann on twitter:

Speaking further on the film, Sriram Raghavan revealed that Andhadhun doesn’t have the dark vibe of Badlapur [starring Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui]. Instead, he believes that the film falls in the neo-noir category of his film Johnny Gaddar [2007] and likes. Giving out further details on the film, Raghavan explained that his film will have quirky characters but a strong plot that revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. For the uninitiated, the trio essay central characters in this film.

Yet another unique factor in his film Andhadhun is that Sriram will have characters who are lisping. This is a first for the filmmaker and he is also excited about having Amit Trivedi on board for music. He is in awe of the musician who, according to Raghavan, has composed some amazing pieces for the film. After all, this directorial of Sriram Raghavan will feature its own share of musical tracks since Ayushmann is a pianist.