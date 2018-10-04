Ayushmann Khurrana slams Tanushree Dutta’s trollers

Ayushmann Khurrana has said that people who trolled Tanushree Dutta for coming out about her alleged harassment should be ashamed of themselves, as he feels that she has “all the rights to complain”.

Speaking about Tanushree’s harassment allegations against Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar he said, “People who are trolling Tanushree should be ashamed of themselves because she has all the rights to complain whether today or yesterday.” The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor further added that both parties should be given a fair chance to “clarify themselves”.

Dutta recently alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’. Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for the actor including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.