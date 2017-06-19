Ayushmann Khurrana shares first look of film ‘Shoot The Piano Player’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his next film “Shoot The Piano Player”. On Sunday, the 32-years-old actor took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself from the film’s shoot. In the image, the actor can be seen playing the piano and a clapboard can be seen too.

“Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot ‘Shoot The Piano Player’. Shoot Begins,” he captioned the image.

Ayushmann’s bearded look shows him as an intense piano player. Moreover, window, black cat and dimly lighted room looks classy and more interesting.

“Shoot The Piano Player”, which is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, which is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, features power house actress Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Most Interestingly, audiences are going to see Ayushmann and Tabu’s chemistry on screen. However, many more details about the film are still under wrap.