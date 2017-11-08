Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#BiggBoss11
#GST
#ParadisePapers
Home / Entertainment / Ayushmann Khurrana says, Vidya Balan is star performer

Ayushmann Khurrana says, Vidya Balan is star performer

— By IANS | Nov 08, 2017 02:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

ayushmann khurrana, vidya balan, Tumhari Sulu, Ayushmann Khurrana's special appearance, Ayushmann with Vidya, Atul Kasbekar

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film “Tumhari Sulu“, has praised actress Vidya Balan, calling her a star performer.

“It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She’s such a star performer. And you’re a superstar,” Ayushmann tweeted on Wednesday.

 


The film’s co-producer Atul Kasbekar said he was grateful to “the wonderful Ayushmann for doing a special appearance in our ‘Tumhari Sulu'”. “Thank you brother for being the nice man you are,” Kasbekar tweeted.

 

The story of “Tumhari Sulu” revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will release on November 17.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK