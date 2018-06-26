Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Badhaai Ho’ releasing on this date
New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are all set to sizzle the silver screen with their upcoming film ‘Badhaai Ho‘, which is now slated to release on October 19.
Taking to Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as, writing, “Junglee Pictures is holding the date [Dussehra – 19 Oct 2018]… Will now release #BadhaaiHo on Dussehra [19 Oct 2018]… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… Directed by Amit Sharma… Produced by #JungleePictures and Chrome Pictures.”
Junglee Pictures is holding the date [Dussehra – 19 Oct 2018]… Will now release #BadhaaiHo on Dussehra [19 Oct 2018]… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… Directed by Amit Sharma… Produced by #JungleePictures and Chrome Pictures. pic.twitter.com/J01nVdfWeg
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018
The flick will be helmed by ‘Tevar’ director, Amit Sharma. Talking about the film, Amit earlier said, “It’s very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of serious concern for the family.” Ayushmann is teaming up with Junglee Pictures for the second time after their first successful collaboration with ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. While for the female lead Sanya, this will be her second film in Bollywood after ‘Dangal’.