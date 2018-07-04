Ayesha Takia stalked, harassed, threatened; husband Farhan Azmi seeks Mumbai Police help

Former Bollywood actress, Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi recently took to Twitter informing the Mumbai Police regarding a litigant who has been stalking, harassing and threatening his wife, mother and sister.

Azmi who claimed he made several calls to DCP Dahiya has accused the officer as well of ignoring his plea. He further went on to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in his tweet to seek help.

He tweeted, “My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao (sic).”

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

In another tweet, Azmi wrote: Dear Mr Dahiya DCP ZONE 9, wake up, answer my calls and help us @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis @AyeshatakiaThis was followed by another tweet that read: “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia (sic).”

The tweet was paid heed in a while and after receiving a response from Deven Bharti, Joint CP (Law & Order), Mumbai Police, Azmi posted a tweet to thank the officer for intervening.

He wrote, “Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice (sic).”

According to a report by a leading daily, Farhan was accused of cheating by Kashif Khan, his former business partner. He had reportedly filed an FIR with Bandra Police.