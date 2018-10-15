Aye Haalo! Twitterati memes combining Navratri and Bollywood will tickle your funny bones

The nine days of Navratri is also one of the most joyful festival in India, the days of Navratri is filled with dance, songs and colours. Though this festival is filled with great things, there are some things however which make us miss the regular days. One of the reasons being Non veg food, every non vegetarian misses eating all the non veg foods because of the rituals.

Because of such rituals Navratri becomes the victim of Memes and just like the years before social media users did not go overboard with their creativity yet managed to tickle us with the memes around Navratri. Twitter users also used popular Bollywood characters to make their meme funnier.

Here are some memes which will make you laugh

Happy Navratri everyone!

May you all have the power to resist the urge of having chicken and alcohol and onion and garlic and eggs this week. #HappyNavratri — grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) October 10, 2018

When hardcore non vegetarian can’t eat Nonveg during Navratri.. pic.twitter.com/JNUPCZ9faB — Romz (@RomanaRaza) October 10, 2018

When you realise Navratri has started and you can’t visit Aslam Chicken Corner and Qureshi Kebab Corner in Old Delhi 6. pic.twitter.com/aauqQqy3Kv — MANISH (@Manni_FCB) October 10, 2018

When accidentally eat non veg in Navratri.

Papa: pic.twitter.com/sURmL3wj9I — Crush Ka Bhai ‍♂ (@CartikPatel) October 11, 2018

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, falguni

Pathak will awake to life and freedom #Navratri #Navratri2018 pic.twitter.com/llczQplh6L — valak (@reaperelite_) October 9, 2018