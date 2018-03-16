Ayan Mukerji hosts birthday bash for Alia Bhatt in Bulgaria, Neetu Kapoor also spotted; See Pics

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra team in Bulgaria. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji, who is very close to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a birthday party on the set. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted having a blast. Neetu has shared a group picture on social media along with the caption, “Evening with some lovely beautiful pple”. Another picture was captioned, “Birthday girl in her own world #brahmastra🔥@aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”Alia’s fan clubs also shared photos and videos of the actress cutting the birthday cake, twice. The video of Alia cutting cake has her glowing with happiness on her special day.

See pics and video here:

Evening with some lovely beautiful pple A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Mar 15, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

Alia Bhatt also shared a throwback video from her childhood that features her playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Posting the video she added, “Daddy’s little girl. Whether you’re 1 or 25 ??”. On his part, Mahesh Bhatt too sent out his wishes to Alia with an image saying, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia”, the video was posted on her Instagram account.

On her birthday the whole of b-town poured messages and blessings for the actress. The list included Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday posting two new stills from her upcoming film Raazi on Instagram. She wrote, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me”

Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ is set for May 11 release. Post that, the actress will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.