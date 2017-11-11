Axar Patel gives fans a glimpse of his new car, check it out

Cricketers and their love for bikes and cars are pretty evident. MS Dhoni is known for his passion for bikes, while skipper Virat Kohli is fond of luxury cars. And now, all-rounder Axar Patel took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of his new car. He posted a picture of his new ride, a Land Rover Discovery. The Discovery, a premium SUV, is priced between Rs 40.57 lakh and Rs 53.58 lakh.

No one can beat Kohli and Dhoni when it comes to bikes and cars. Among his motorbikes collection, Dhoni has a Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Ducati 1098 and a Kawasaki Ninja H2. On the other hand, Virat has a collection of luxurious cars. He owns Audi S6, Audi A8-L, Audi Q7, Audi R8, Audi R8 LMX and Aston Martin DBS.

Axar had recently played for India in the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. He claimed two wickets in the first T20I but failed to claim any in the second T20I in Delhi that the hosts won by 53 runs.

Meanwhile, earlier India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had made his father proud by gifting him a car. Hardik’s elder brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, took his father to a car showroom. Hardik, who was on a video call from Sri Lanka, was assisting his father and brother in selecting the car. Hardik took to Twitter and shared the video.

“So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!,” the tweet read.