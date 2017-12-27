Awww! Mira Kapoor’s lovely picture with Misha will bring smile on your face

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are overwhelmingly happy since their daughter Misha came into their life. Since her birth, Papa and Mumma of Misha have always been sharing her beautiful pictures on the social media.

Just like that, Misha’s mother Mira Kapoor has recently posted a lovely picture of Misha with Shahid on her Instagram account which will definitely bring a smile to your face. Yes, Mira Kapoor captioned this candid snap, “Warm winter love #happyholidays”

Awww… Misha’s adorable broad smile and innocent look is a thing to make your heart warm. There is innocence in her smile, Shahid and Mira’s love for their daughter can directly be seen through their eyes. Their picture is looking like a perfect family snap.

Interestingly, Misha’s name is a combination of Mira’s MI and Shahid’s SHA. Moreover, Shahid and Mira’s updates about Misha have always been a favourite thing for their fans. But we must say that, Misha is definitely one of the cutest kids of Bollywood celebs.