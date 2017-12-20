Awww! Mindy Kaling gives birth to cute baby girl

Los Angeles: Actor Mindy Kaling has welcomed her daughter. The Indian origin star has named her daughter Katherine Kaling, who was born on December 15, reported E Online. However, the “Mindy Project” actor, who is known to be a private person, is tight-lipped about her daughter’s father.

The 38-year-old TV star had earlier revealed the news of her pregnancy on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Kaling had also said that she had told her “A Wrinkle In Time” co-stars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon that her first child is a girl but asked them to keep it a secret.

Kaling will next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” and Gary Ross’ “Ocean’s 8”.