Awww…! Akshay Kumar shares the first picture of Asin and Rahul Sharma’s newborn baby girl

Bollywood’s superstar Akshay Kumar who has been a best man of his close friend and actress Asin and Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma’s wedding has recently shared the first picture of their newly born baby girl on his Instagram account.

Apparently, Akshay wrote, “One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends @simply.asin and Rahul on the arrival of their little angel”.

Well, in this picture, we can see Akshay seems to be feeling extremely happy after seeing Asin’s cute baby girl. After all, being an uncle of a cute little baby gives different feeling to a person which we can see on Akshay’s face.

Like Akshay, Asin too shared her happiness on her Instagram account. She posted a picture on which she captioned, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

Congrats, Asin and Rahul for becoming a parent of a cute little angel.