Aww! This new cute AD joins Kangana Ranaut for script reading of Manikarnika; find out who

As we all know that Kangana Ranaut has taken over the director’s seat for her upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, since then, the Queen has charged herself to bring the best cinema for the viewers. While director Krish is busy with his other project, a cute assistant director joined the work this morning on the sets of Manikarnika. Do you know who he is?

The cute AD is none other than, Kangana’s nephew and sister Rangoli’s son, Prithvi Raj. In this picture, Kangana is seen donning a baby pink salwar kameez as she gets playful with Prithvi. The picture is too cute for words and is not to be missed. Amidst a hectic schedule, Kangana took some time off to chill with her nephew.

View this post on Instagram Manikarnika work mode !!!#Prithuintenselywatching ♥️#Maasikiddieinseparable 😘😘#missmyshootingdays #Manikarnika 😊 A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on Sep 17, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Manikarnika has been in news for not the right reasons. From delay in the shoot, walking out of the film, Manikarnika has always been giving something new for the gossip mongers. Recently, Sonu Sood walked out of the film due to Kangana’s alleged bossy nature on the sets of Manikarnika.

As per reports, Sonu was asked to shoot a few portions for the film again but he couldn’t accommodate the time. Kangana accused him of denying to work under a female director, but, Sonu hits back saying gender doesn’t matter to him but competence does.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019. The film will reportedly be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.