Awards don’t give you work: Manoj Bajpayee

In his career spanning nearly two decades, Manoj Bajpayee has bagged several awards but the actor says they don’t come with a promise of giving more work but to recognise true talent. At the 10th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) held recently, Manoj bagged the ‘Best Performance award’ for his role as Professor Siras in “Aligarh”, reports PTI.

The actor says more than having an industry-based award show, there is a need to have an award show in the country which recognises talent from across Asia.

“We should have an award show like this in India where films from Asia are watched and rewarded. Awards don’t give you work, but its a moment where you recognise (talent). Even getting a nomination at a platform like this is nothing short of an award,” Manoj told reporters last night.

The 47-year-old actor was speaking at a special party hosted to celebrate many accolades for “Aligarh”, including his latest award. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is set in the city of Aligarh and revolves around professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a sensitive Marathi language professor, who loses his job and is ostracised for his sexual orientation.

Manoj sunk his teeth into the role of a gay, lonely man, who finds himself defenceless in the face of prejudice. The actor says he is grateful to Mehta for giving him the film which is still touring several festival circuits. “We never thought the journey of Aligarh, which began in February, will continue for so long. It is still being shown at several countries and being praised… It was Hansal’s vision and I can’t tell you how thankful I am to Hansal for giving me this role.”

On the work front, Manoj is excited to team up with his “Satya” director Ram Gopal Varma after nearly 14 years in the forthcoming “Sarkaar 3”. “I have a special appearance in ‘Naam Shabana’. Apart from this, I have Ramu’s film, in which he has directed me after many years. I am very happy for that. I have a special appearance in Sarkaar 3,” the actor said.